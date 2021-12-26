Gujarat on Friday extended the duration of night curfew in eight cities by two hours. The curfew is in force from 11 pm to 5 am instead of 1 am to 5 am. The new time was implemented from December 25 in the cities of Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar, it said.

