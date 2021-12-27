Sounding an alarm amid the rising number of Omicron COVID-19 cases, Centre on Monday directed states and UTs to ensure that prompt action is taken to deal with the pandemic situation. Issuing a fresh advisory the Centre asked them to consider imposing need based, local curbs and restrictions, to control the crowd during the festive season.

Asking States and UTs not to let the guard down, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla emphasized on focusing on the five-fold strategy -- Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour.

"The country has witnessed an overall decline in active cases. However, the new variant, Omicron is reported to be at least three times more transmissible than the Delta VOC (Variant of Concern), and is posing a new challenge for the Covid containment measures," the advisory said.

The home secretary said, the growth trajectory of cases has been very steep and in our country, 578 Omicron cases have already been reported in 19 States and UTs so far.

He said globally, Omicron cases have already been reported in 116 countries.

Further, surge in cases is also being reported across various countries, especially in the US, the UK, Europe (France, Italy, Spain), Russia, South Africa, Vietnam, Australia, etc.

Earlier this month, a normative framework has been provided and with distinct presence of the Delta variant and detection of Omicron cases in many States, there is need for greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making, and strict and prompt containment actions at the local and district levels, based on the assessment of the situation.

Do not let the guard down

State governments and UT administrations should ensure that oxygen supply equipment are installed and are fully functional and the buffer stock of essential drugs maintained, he said.

"I would like to reiterate that all the States and UTs must observe all precautions, and not let the guard down. Local and district administration, based on the normative framework and assessment of the situation, should promptly take appropriate containment measures. States may consider imposing need based, local curbs and restrictions, to control the crowd during the festive season," he said.

Bhalla said the State enforcement machinery should strictly enforce the norms of Covid appropriate behaviour.

With a view to discourage any misinformation in respect of the new VOC, which creates anxiety among the public, all States and UTs should proactively and regularly hold media briefings at the highest level to disseminate the right information to them," he said.

The home secretary said States and UTs should also educate them about various preventive measures undertaken by them and also advise them to strictly follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

"I would, therefore, urge you to issue necessary directions to the districts and all other local authorities concerned, to take necessary measures for prompt and effective management of COVID-19, strict compliance with various advisories issued by the MoHFW on the new VOC and strict enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.