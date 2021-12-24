The Haryana government, on Friday, announced the state has imposed night curfew from 11pm to 5am amid rising Covid cases in the state.

Gatherings of more than 200 persons in public places and events have been barred till further notice.

“In view of the possibility of increasing cases of Omicron in the State, for the safety of the people, from 1 January, 2022, both doses of vaccination have been made mandatory for entry in all public sector institutions. Along with this, gathering of more than 200 people in public places, other programmes and movement of the public from 11 pm to 5 am will be strictly banned," Manohar Lal Khattar said after a review meeting of the Covid situation in the state.

The chief minister further said, “In order to curb the influence of Omicron, it is necessary that people should be made more and more aware. Special attention should be paid to ensure everyone gets vaccinated. The Health Department should complete all its preparations to deal with the rising Covid cases. On 23 December, more than two lakh people got the second dose of the Covid vaccine. Apart from this, 30,000-32,000 patients are being tested daily by the health department and those found positive are being sent for genome sequencing."

State health minister Anil Vij had on Wednesday said that those who have not received both their vaccines against the coronavirus will not be allowed in public places from 1 January, 2022.

According to official data 2.61 lakh people in the state got vaccinated on 23 December after the authorities made it mandatory for all to be jabbed to enter public places such as banks, fuel stations, shopping malls.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics