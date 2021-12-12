NEW DELHI : India’s omicron case count swelled to 36 on Sunday with fresh cases reported from Kerala, Chandigarh and Andhra Pradesh. The patient detected with the highly mutant coronavirus variant in Kerala’s Ernakulam returned from UK via Abu Dhabi, the state health department said.

Two cases each from Chandigarh and Andhra Pradesh were also added to the total tally. A 20-year-old boy from Italy, came to India to meet his relatives in Chandigarh and he tested positive on December 1 and omicron infection was confirmed on Sunday after genomic sequencing.

According to a press statement issued by the Andhra Pradesh government, a 34-year-old Foreign Traveller came from Ireland to Mumbai Airport, tested and found Negative for covid-19 RT-PCR Test. He was allowed to travel and came to Visakhapatnam on 27.11.2021. On conducting Retest at Vizianagaram, RTPCR Test was found Positive for covid-19.

His sample was sent to CCMB, Hyderabad for Genome Sequencing and result declared as omicron Positive. “He does not have any symptoms and was re-tested on 11.12.2021 and RT-PCR result found to be negative for covid-19. There are no other Omicron cases in the state"," the statement said.

“This is the first case of omicron identified in Andhra Pradesh. So far a total of 15 Foreign Travellers were found covid-19 RTPCR Positive and all the 15 Samples were sent to CCMB for Genome sequencing. Whole genome sequencing Reports are received in 10 cases and of them, one is identified as omicron. Public is advised not to worry and believe in any rumours but continue to take precautions and follow social distancing, wearing of mask, washing hands regularly," the director of public health said in the statement.

Other states that have already reported omicron cases are Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Karnataka that reported first two cases of omicron. In a bid to limit the spread of highly mutant new coronavirus variant omicron, central government this week asked states to treat patients infected with it in designated Covid facilities with separate isolation area.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter written to states and union territories (UTs)said that the states should ensure that no cross infection takes place and adequate precautions are taken by healthcare workers in these facilities to prevent transmission among other patients and healthcare workers. The health secretary asked states to regularly review and ensure that samples of positive cases of international travellers and their contacts as well as from emerging hot spots are promptly submitted to INSACOG labs for genome sequencing according to protocol.

At least 7,774 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours. India’s active caseload presently at 92,281 is lowest in 560 days. Active cases constitute 0.27% of the country's total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020. India has so far conducted over 65.58 Crores cumulative tests. The Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.70% remains less than 1% for the last 28 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 0.65%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for last 69 days and below 3% for 104 consecutive days now, the union health ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, concerned over high positivity rates in three states where eight districts have been reporting over 10% Covid positivity rate, the Centre on Saturday asked all states and union territories to maintain strict watch on the situation with focussed district level measures for containment of clusters of new cases.

In a letter to states and union territories (UTs), Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said 19 districts in Kerala, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Manipur, West Bengal and Nagaland have been reporting positivity rates between five and 10% in the last two weeks. The covid-19 positivity rate has been more than 10 per cent in eight districts in Mizoram, Kerala and Sikkim in the last two weeks, he said. "Thus, these 27 districts need to be monitored very closely," Bhushan said in the letter. India’s cumulative covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 133 Crores.

