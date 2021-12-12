Omicron cases in India rise to 36

“This is the first case of omicron identified in Andhra Pradesh. So far a total of 15 Foreign Travellers were found covid-19 RTPCR Positive and all the 15 Samples were sent to CCMB for Genome sequencing. Whole genome sequencing Reports are received in 10 cases and of them, one is identified as omicron. Public is advised not to worry and believe in any rumours but continue to take precautions and follow social distancing, wearing of mask, washing hands regularly," the director of public health said in the statement.