India's Omicron cases have jumped to 8,209 after 466 new cases were reported in a day. There's been an increase of 6.02% cases since Sunday, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health. Yesterday, India had reported 1,702 cases of Omicron. of the total 8,209 cases, 2,109 have been discharged as of Monday. As per the Centre's data, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Rajasthan are the three worst-hit states from the Omicron variant. Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Rajasthan, cumulatively account for 4,686 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, India recorded 2,58,089 new coronavirus infections and 385 deaths due to Covid in a day. The active cases have increased to 16,56,341 while the death toll has climbed to 4,86,451 in the country, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,52,37,461, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.35%.

Here's a list of Omicron cases state-wise:

  • Maharashtra 1,738
  • West Bengal 1,672
  • Rajasthan 1,276
  • Delhi 549
  • Karnataka 548
  • Kerala 536
  • Uttar Pradesh 275
  • Telangana 260
  • Tamil Nadu 241
  • Gujarat 236
  • Odisha 201
  • Haryana 169
  • Andhra Pradesh 155
  • Uttarakhand 93
  • Meghalaya 75
  • Punjab 61
  • Bihar 27
  • Jammu & Kashmir 23
  • Goa 21
  • Jharkhand 14
  • Madhya Pradesh 10
  • Assam 9
  • Chhattisgarh 8
  • Andaman & Nicobar Islands 3
  • Chandigarh 3
  • Ladakh 2
  • Puducherry 2
  • Himachal Pradesh 1
  • Manipur 1

