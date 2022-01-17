Omicron cases in India rises to 8,209; Maharashtra, Bengal, Rajasthan worst-hit1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2022, 09:39 AM IST
Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Rajasthan, cumulatively account for 4,686 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus.
India's Omicron cases have jumped to 8,209 after 466 new cases were reported in a day. There's been an increase of 6.02% cases since Sunday, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health. Yesterday, India had reported 1,702 cases of Omicron. of the total 8,209 cases, 2,109 have been discharged as of Monday. As per the Centre's data, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Rajasthan are the three worst-hit states from the Omicron variant. Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Rajasthan, cumulatively account for 4,686 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus.
Meanwhile, India recorded 2,58,089 new coronavirus infections and 385 deaths due to Covid in a day. The active cases have increased to 16,56,341 while the death toll has climbed to 4,86,451 in the country, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,52,37,461, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.35%.
Here's a list of Omicron cases state-wise:
