India's Omicron cases have jumped to 8,209 after 466 new cases were reported in a day. There's been an increase of 6.02% cases since Sunday, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health. Yesterday, India had reported 1,702 cases of Omicron. of the total 8,209 cases, 2,109 have been discharged as of Monday. As per the Centre's data, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Rajasthan are the three worst-hit states from the Omicron variant. Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Rajasthan, cumulatively account for 4,686 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, India recorded 2,58,089 new coronavirus infections and 385 deaths due to Covid in a day. The active cases have increased to 16,56,341 while the death toll has climbed to 4,86,451 in the country, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,52,37,461, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.35%.

Here's a list of Omicron cases state-wise:

Maharashtra 1,738

West Bengal 1,672

Rajasthan 1,276

Delhi 549

Karnataka 548

Kerala 536

Uttar Pradesh 275

Telangana 260

Tamil Nadu 241

Gujarat 236

Odisha 201

Haryana 169

Andhra Pradesh 155

Uttarakhand 93

Meghalaya 75

Punjab 61

Bihar 27

Jammu & Kashmir 23

Goa 21

Jharkhand 14

Madhya Pradesh 10

Assam 9

Chhattisgarh 8

Andaman & Nicobar Islands 3

Chandigarh 3

Ladakh 2

Puducherry 2

Himachal Pradesh 1

Manipur 1

