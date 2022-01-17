Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Omicron cases in India rises to 8,209; Maharashtra, Bengal, Rajasthan worst-hit

Omicron cases in India rises to 8,209; Maharashtra, Bengal, Rajasthan worst-hit

India's Omicron cases have jumped to 8,209 after 466 new cases were reported in a day
1 min read . 09:39 AM IST Livemint

Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Rajasthan, cumulatively account for 4,686 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India's Omicron cases have jumped to 8,209 after 466 new cases were reported in a day. There's been an increase of 6.02% cases since Sunday, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health. Yesterday, India had reported 1,702 cases of Omicron. of the total 8,209 cases, 2,109 have been discharged as of Monday. As per the Centre's data, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Rajasthan are the three worst-hit states from the Omicron variant. Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Rajasthan, cumulatively account for 4,686 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus.

India's Omicron cases have jumped to 8,209 after 466 new cases were reported in a day. There's been an increase of 6.02% cases since Sunday, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health. Yesterday, India had reported 1,702 cases of Omicron. of the total 8,209 cases, 2,109 have been discharged as of Monday. As per the Centre's data, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Rajasthan are the three worst-hit states from the Omicron variant. Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Rajasthan, cumulatively account for 4,686 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, India recorded 2,58,089 new coronavirus infections and 385 deaths due to Covid in a day. The active cases have increased to 16,56,341 while the death toll has climbed to 4,86,451 in the country, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, India recorded 2,58,089 new coronavirus infections and 385 deaths due to Covid in a day. The active cases have increased to 16,56,341 while the death toll has climbed to 4,86,451 in the country, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,52,37,461, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.35%.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,52,37,461, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.35%.

Here's a list of Omicron cases state-wise:

Here's a list of Omicron cases state-wise:

  • Maharashtra 1,738
  • West Bengal 1,672
  • Rajasthan 1,276
  • Delhi 549
  • Karnataka 548
  • Kerala 536
  • Uttar Pradesh 275
  • Telangana 260
  • Tamil Nadu 241
  • Gujarat 236
  • Odisha 201
  • Haryana 169
  • Andhra Pradesh 155
  • Uttarakhand 93
  • Meghalaya 75
  • Punjab 61
  • Bihar 27
  • Jammu & Kashmir 23
  • Goa 21
  • Jharkhand 14
  • Madhya Pradesh 10
  • Assam 9
  • Chhattisgarh 8
  • Andaman & Nicobar Islands 3
  • Chandigarh 3
  • Ladakh 2
  • Puducherry 2
  • Himachal Pradesh 1
  • Manipur 1

  • Maharashtra 1,738
  • West Bengal 1,672
  • Rajasthan 1,276
  • Delhi 549
  • Karnataka 548
  • Kerala 536
  • Uttar Pradesh 275
  • Telangana 260
  • Tamil Nadu 241
  • Gujarat 236
  • Odisha 201
  • Haryana 169
  • Andhra Pradesh 155
  • Uttarakhand 93
  • Meghalaya 75
  • Punjab 61
  • Bihar 27
  • Jammu & Kashmir 23
  • Goa 21
  • Jharkhand 14
  • Madhya Pradesh 10
  • Assam 9
  • Chhattisgarh 8
  • Andaman & Nicobar Islands 3
  • Chandigarh 3
  • Ladakh 2
  • Puducherry 2
  • Himachal Pradesh 1
  • Manipur 1

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!