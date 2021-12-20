India has continued to witness a spike in the Omicron variant of coronavirus with the overall caseload surging to 153. A total of 11 states and union territories have registered more than 150 cases of Omicron in the past 18 days. Karnataka was the first state in the country to detect the Omicron variant on December 2. Since then, several states and national capital Delhi have continued to see a gradual rise in the Omicron case tally. As per the Central government's data, Maharashtra has registered the highest Omicron cases at 54, followed by Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17) and Karnataka (14), Telangana (20), Gujarat (11), Kerala (11), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1).

Here's all you need to know about Omicron cases in India with state-wise data:

MAHARASHTRA

Currently, Maharashtra has reported the most number of cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 in India. The state's Omicron case tally has surged to 54 after the state reported six more cases of the new variants of coronavirus. Six persons tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra on Sunday. Among the six patients is a 5-year-old boy while two patients had a history of travel to Tanzania, two others had returned from England, and one from the Middle East. All five of them are fully vaccinated.

Out of 54 cases, 22 have been found in Mumbai. Of these 22 patients, two hail from Karnataka, one each from Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Maharashtra's Jalgaon and Aurangabad districts, 11 cases are in Pimpri Chinchwad, seven in Pune rural, three each in Pune city and Satara, two each in Kalyan Dombivli (Thane district) and Osmanabad, one each in Buldhana, Nagpur, Latur, Vasai-Virar.

GUJARAT

Gujarat Omicron cases have reached 11 after the state logged four new cases of Omicron on Sunday. In Gujarat, a 45-year-old NRI and a teenage boy who came from the UK, a Surat-based woman who had recently visited Dubai, and a Tanzanian national are the new patients of the Omicron variant.

The non-resident Indian tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the RT-PCR test carried out at the Ahmedabad international airport soon after he arrived from the UK on December 15. A 15-year-old boy from Gandhinagar was also detected with the Omicron variant after returning from the UK.

KARNATAKA

Karnataka's Omicron caseload has increased to 14 after six new cases were surfaced on Saturday, December 18.

Of the six cases reported in Karnataka on Saturday, one was a passenger from the UK, while five others were from COVID-19 clusters in two educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada district, officials had said.

TELANGANA

Telangana reported 12 new cases of Omicron variant on Saturday, taking the state's tally to 20. Of the 12 new cases, two were passengers from countries declared "at-risk" by the Centre, while 10 came from other nations.

KERALA

The southern-most state in the country has registered 11 cases of Omicron variant, so far. The state had reported four more cases of the new Covid-19 variant on December 18.

Two cases of the new variant of the coronavirus were detected from Thiruvananthapuram in patients aged 17 and 44.

One case was detected in Malappuram, aged 37 and another case was a 49-year-old patient from Thrissur district.

TAMIL NADU

As many as 28 people who arrived from both 'high-risk' and 'non-risk' countries till date has tested Covid-19 positive in Tamil Nadu along with S-gene drop, raising the suspicion of being infected by Omicron variant. Otherwise, the state has reported only one fully-confirmed case of Omicron on Wednesday.

RAJASTHAN

The state has reported a total of 17 cases of Omicron variant, so far. Of the 17, nine people have been discharged from a government hospital after they tested negative twice.

DELHI

The national capital Delhi has reported a total of 22 cases of Omicron variant as of Friday, December 17. On Friday alone, 12 people tested positive for the new Covid-19 variant.

WEST BENGAL

West Bengal's first Omicron patient, a 7-year-old boy, gave been discharged from the hospital.

CHANDIGARH AND ANDHRA PRADESH

Chandigarh and Andhra Pradesh have reported two Omicron cases each. A 20-year-old boy, who came to India from Italy to meet his relatives in Chandigarh, tested positive on 1 December. On the other hand, a 34-year-old foreign traveller who came from Ireland was tested positive for the Omicron variant in Hyderabad.

