India recorded 122 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in 24 hours, the highest so far, pushing its tally 415. According to the Centre's data, 115 people have recovered from the infection to date.

Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases in the country (108), followed by Delhi (79), Gujarat (43), Telangana (38), Kerala (37), Tamil Nadu (34), Karnataka (31), and Rajasthan (22).

States like Haryana, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh have reported 4 cases each; Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal 3 each, Uttar Pradesh (2), and Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Ladakh on each.

State-wise/ Union territories recovered patients

Maharashtra- 42

Delhi- 23

Gujarat- 5

Telangana- 0

Kerala - 1

Tamil Nadu- 0

Karnataka- 15

Rajasthan- 19

Haryana- 2

Odisha- 0

Andhra Pradesh- 1

Jammu and Kashmir- 3

West Bengal- 1

Uttar Pradesh- 2

Chandigarh- 0

Ladakh- 1

Uttarakhand- 0

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 caseload jumped to 3,47,79,815 with 7,189 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 4,79,520 with 387 more fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases have declined to 77,032 comprising 0.22% of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.40%, the highest since March 2020.

The daily rise in new coronavirus cases has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 58 days now.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 3,42,23,263, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38%. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 141.01 crore.

