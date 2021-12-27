India has reported a total of 578 cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 to date, the union health ministry on Monday informed. Of the total 578 cases, 151 patients have been discharged from the hospitals.

National capital Delhi accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases(148), followed by Maharashtra (141). The other Indian states that have reported Omicron cases are- Kerala (57); Gujarat (49); Rajasthan (43); Telangana (41); Tamil Nadu (34); Karnataka (31); Madhya Pradesh (9); Andhra Pradesh (6); West Bengal (6); Haryana (4); Odisha (4); Chandigarh (3); Jammu & Kashmir (3); Uttar Pradesh (2); Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Uttarakhand one each, respectively.'

Here's the yesterday's, December 26, report of Omicron cases in India

DELHI

According to a senior health official, Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital is treating 68 patients of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus while 40 patients have been discharged.

Besides the LNJP Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, Max Hospital Saket, Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, and Batra Hospital in Tughlakabad have also set up facilities for isolating and treating suspected cases of Omicron following orders from the Delhi government.

MAHARASHTRA

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 31 new Covid-19 cases of Omicron. of these, Mumbai saw 27 cases, which raised the city's count of such cases to 73. The state has the second-highest omicron caseload (141) in the country after Delhi (142).

Of the total 141 Omicron patients detected so far in the state, 73 are in Mumbai, 19 in Pimpri Chinchwad (near Pune city), 16 in rural parts of Pune district, seven in Pune city, five each in Satara and Osmanabad, three in Thane city, two each in Kalyan Dombivli (Thane district), Nagpur and Aurangabad, and one each in Buldhana, Latur, Ahmednagar, Akola, Vasai-Virar (Palghar district), Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayander (Thane district). Out of these, 61 patients have been discharged after they tested negative in the RT-PCR test.

KERALA

The state on Sunday reported 19 new cases of Omicron which took the overall tally to 57. According to Kerala Health Minister Veen George, 11 were detected in Ernakulam, six in Thiruvananthapuram, and one each in Thrissur and Kannur on Sunday.

"Persons reached from UK, UAE, Ireland, Canada, Spain, Qatar, and the Netherlands were confirmed Omicron in Ernakulam. The person reached from UK, Ghana, and Qatar have confirmed Omicron in Thiruvananthapuram," the minister added.

MADHYA PRADESH

Madhya Pradesh reported its first cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus on Sunday with the state authorities saying that nine foreign returnees were found infected with the new strain in Indore, of whom seven have already been discharged after recovery.

CHANDIGARH

In union territory Chandigarh, two more people were found to be infected with Omicron on Sunday. Now, there are three cases of omicron in the city as per the government-based data.

Of the three cases, two have been discharged and there is now only one active Omicron case in the city.

HIMACHAL PRADESH

Himachal Pradesh reported its first case of Omicron on Sunday in the Mandi district. The latest coronavirus variant was found in a 45-year-old asymptomatic woman. She had arrived in India from Canada on December 3 and was home isolated for 14 days. Her sample was sent on December 18 for genome sequencing to the NCDC in New Delhi to ascertain whether it is Omicron.

The report from Delhi that came on confirmed she had been infected with the Omicron variant.

ANDHRA PRADESH

Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported two more cases of the Omicron, taking the tally to six. The two new cases were reported from Anantapuram and Prakasam districts, and both persons arrived from foreign countries--South Africa and the UK.

ODISHA

Odisha has reported four new Omicron cases, taking the total tally of the cases of the new variant of coronavirus to eight. According to the state's health department, our foreign returnees including two from Nigeria, two from Saudi Arabia, and one from the UAE have tested positive for Omicron.

