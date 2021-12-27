Omicron cases in India surge to 578; Check state-wise full list

Of the total 141 Omicron patients detected so far in the state, 73 are in Mumbai, 19 in Pimpri Chinchwad (near Pune city), 16 in rural parts of Pune district, seven in Pune city, five each in Satara and Osmanabad, three in Thane city, two each in Kalyan Dombivli (Thane district), Nagpur and Aurangabad, and one each in Buldhana, Latur, Ahmednagar, Akola, Vasai-Virar (Palghar district), Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayander (Thane district). Out of these, 61 patients have been discharged after they tested negative in the RT-PCR test.

