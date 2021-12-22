Amid the rising cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting on December 23 i.e. tomorrow. India's Omicron tally has surged to 213 on Wednesday, with Delhi and Maharashtra recording the highest total cases at 57 and 54, respectively.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a meeting to review the COVID-19 related situation in the country tomorrow," news agency ANI tweeted citing government sources.

Of the total 213 patients, 90 have been discharged after recovery, the Union Health Ministry's latest data shows. Telangana's omicron tally stands at 24, Karnataka (19), Rajasthan (18), Kerala (15), and Gujarat (14). J&K has three confirmed cases of Omicron, while Odisha and UP have reported two cases. Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal have reported 1 confirmed case each of Omicron.

The Centre has already asked states to impose night curfew and strictly regulate large gatherings amid a surge in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in different parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the country reported 6,317 new Covid-19 cases, 318 deaths and 6,906 recoveries in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data shows. With this, the active caseload stands at 78,190 in India.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday said "2022 must be the year we end the pandemic". "2022 must also be the year that all countries invest in preventing a future disaster on this scale, and in accelerating efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals," WHO chief said during a media briefing.

