Omicron cases rise to 653 across India. State-wise tally here

Omicron cases rise to 653 across India. State-wise tally here1 min read . 09:38 AM IST
With the surge in cases, the Centre issued a fresh advisory to all states and union territories, asking them not to let the guard down
The nationwide case tally of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has reached 653, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. Delhi has recorded the most cases of Omicron in the country (142), followed by Maharashtra (141), Kerala (57), Gujarat (49) and 43 (Rajasthan), the health ministry had said in a bulletin.
With the surge in cases, the Centre issued a fresh advisory to all states and union territories, asking them not to let the guard down.
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said states and union territories may consider imposing need-based, local curbs and restrictions, to control the crowd during the festive season. A number of states have already imposed curbs on the congregation of people besides night curfew.
In view of the emergence of the Omicron cases, Delhi, Karnataka, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments have already imposed a night curfew and restrictions on gatherings.
