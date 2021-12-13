The caseload of the Omicron Covid-19 variant is rising each day in India. On Sunday, the tally rose to 38 after Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh and Kerala reported their first infections and Maharashtra and Karnataka also recorded one each of the latest coronavirus variants. The World Health Organization (WHO) has said the new Omicron coronavirus strain has been found in 63 countries and will surpass the Delta variant in spreading speed.

1) Chandigarh has reported its first case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus as a 20-year-old fully vaccinated man, who had come from Italy to meet his relatives here, tested positive for the infection, Health department officials said on Sunday.

2) Kerala Health Minister Veena George said the first case of COVID-19 variant Omicron has been confirmed in the state. In a video posted on her Facebook page, the minister said that the patient was a Kerala native who recently came from the United Kingdom. The patient's condition is stable and there was no need to panic as the government was taking all necessary steps to curb the spread of the new variant of the virus, she said.

3) A man who had arrived from South Africa became the third person to test positive for the COVID-19 variant in Karnataka.

4) A 40-year-old man tested positive after returning to Nagpur in Maharashtra from a West African country, taking the state's tally of Omicron cases to 18.

5) On Saturday, Delhi had reported its second case, a 35-year-old man with travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa.

State-wise Omicron Covid tally

Maharashtra (18)

Rajasthan (9)

Karnataka (3)

Kerala (1)

Andhra Pradesh (1)

Union Territories of Delhi (2)

Chandigarh (1)

