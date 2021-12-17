The new variant of coronavirus has started penetrating various cities in the country with a total caseload surging to 83 as of December 17. Karnataka, Delhi, and Gujarat reported 10 fresh cases of Omicron variant on Thursday. While Maharashtra has so far reported the highest number of Omicron cases in the country at 32, followed by Rajasthan at 17. These cases have also been reported in the states of Karnataka (8), Gujarat (5), Kerala (5), Telangana (7), Tamil Nadu(1),West Bengal (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and Union Territories of Delhi (10) and Chandigarh (1). Karnataka was the first state in the country to report Omicron cases. The state reported two cases of Omicron on December 2.

According to a University of Hong Kong study, the Omicron variant replicates around 70 times faster than delta and the original Covid-19 strain. However, the infection severity might be much lower as per the study.

Here are state-wise/ Union Territories Omicron cases in India:

Karnataka

Karnataka on Thursday detected five new cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus. This takes the state's tally of Omicron cases to eight. Among the five Omicron patients include--19-year male returning from UK, 36-year male returning from Delhi, 70-year female returning from Delhi, 52-year male returning from Nigeria, and 33-year male returning from South Africa. According to Health Minister K Sudhakar, all the five were fully vaccinated with two doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

2. Tamil Nadu

The state reported the first Omicron case on Wednesday, after the genome sequencing of the sample of a 47-year-old man who arrived here from Nigeria, revealed that he was infected by the new strain. And, on Thursday, five more have been detected with S-Gene drop, indicating that they might also have been infected by Omicron variant of coronavirus.

3. Telangana

Four more Omicron cases have been reported in Telangana, taking the total number of cases of the new coronavirus variant in the state to seven as of Thursday. Of the four, three are from Kenya and one is a person of Indian origin.

4. Delhi

Delhi has so far recorded 10 cases of the Omicron Covid-19 virus, but there has been no "severe" case. There were six cases of Omicron in Delhi till Tuesday. The number increased to eight on Wednesday and 10 on Thursday.

5. Kerala

Four more cases of Covid-19 variant Omicron have been confirmed in Kerala, state Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday night. With this the total cases of the variant in Kerala has reached five.

6. Gujarat

In Gujarat, a 41-year-old woman health worker was found infected with the Omicron variant at a village on Thursday. The woman is undergoing treatment in an isolation ward. The woman recently lost her husband to cancer. To attend the condolence meet, her husband's elder brother and his wife came from Zimbabwe last month. Both of them tested negative for Covid-19. However, the woman was found positive for coronavirus on December 10, following which her samples were sent to the Gandhinagar-based Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) for genome sequencing. The woman's genome sequencing on Thursday established that she is infected with the Omicron strain. Her mother-in-law and another relative, who came in her contact, also tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday. Their samples have been sent to GBRC.

7. West Bengal

West Bengal's first Omicron patient released from hospital. The seven-year-old boy, who is the first person of West Bengal to have tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19, and his family members were discharged from a hospital in Malda district after they tested negative for the virus.

8. Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported four cases of a new coronavirus variant on Wednesday. Yesterday, the state did not report any new cases. Maharashtra's overall Omicron tally has surged to 32.

9.Rajasthan

The state has reported a total of 17 cases of Omicron variant, so far. Of the 17, nine people have been discharged from a government hospital after they tested negative twice.

10. Chandigarh and Andhra Pradesh

Chandigarh and Andhra Pradesh have reported two Omicron cases each. A 20-year-old boy, who came to India from Italy to meet his relatives in Chandigarh, tested positive on 1 December. On the other hand, a 34-year-old foreign traveller who came from Ireland was tested positive for the Omicron variant in Hyderabad.

