In Gujarat, a 41-year-old woman health worker was found infected with the Omicron variant at a village on Thursday. The woman is undergoing treatment in an isolation ward. The woman recently lost her husband to cancer. To attend the condolence meet, her husband's elder brother and his wife came from Zimbabwe last month. Both of them tested negative for Covid-19. However, the woman was found positive for coronavirus on December 10, following which her samples were sent to the Gandhinagar-based Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) for genome sequencing. The woman's genome sequencing on Thursday established that she is infected with the Omicron strain. Her mother-in-law and another relative, who came in her contact, also tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday. Their samples have been sent to GBRC.