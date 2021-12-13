2) Kerala Health Minister Veena George said the first case of COVID-19 variant Omicron has been confirmed in the state. In a video posted on her Facebook page, the minister said that the patient was a Kerala native who recently came from the United Kingdom. The patient's condition is stable and there was no need to panic as the government was taking all necessary steps to curb the spread of the new variant of the virus, she said.

