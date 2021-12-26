1 min read.Updated: 26 Dec 2021, 12:22 PM ISTLivemint
Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases at 108, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 41, Kerala 38, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31
Listen to this article
A total of 422 #Omicron cases were reported in 17 States/Union Territories in India so far. The number of persons recovered is 130, informed the Union Health Ministry. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases at 108, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 41, Kerala 38, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31. Seeing the rise in Omicron cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced "precaution doses" for front-line workers and those above 60 from January 10.