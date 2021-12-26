Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases at 108, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 41, Kerala 38, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A total of 422 #Omicron cases were reported in 17 States/Union Territories in India so far. The number of persons recovered is 130, informed the Union Health Ministry. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases at 108, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 41, Kerala 38, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31. Seeing the rise in Omicron cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced "precaution doses" for front-line workers and those above 60 from January 10. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A total of 422 #Omicron cases were reported in 17 States/Union Territories in India so far. The number of persons recovered is 130, informed the Union Health Ministry. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases at 108, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 41, Kerala 38, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31. Seeing the rise in Omicron cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced "precaution doses" for front-line workers and those above 60 from January 10.

Statewise status of Omicron Variant {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Statewise status of Omicron Variant {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Maharashtra 108 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra 108 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi 79

Delhi 79

Gujarat 43

Gujarat 43

Telangana 41 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Telangana 41 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kerala 38

Kerala 38

Tamil Nadu 34 {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Tamil Nadu 34 {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Karnataka 31 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karnataka 31 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajasthan 22

Rajasthan 22

West Bengal 6

West Bengal 6

Haryana 4 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Haryana 4 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Odisha 4

Odisha 4

Andhra Pradesh 4

Andhra Pradesh 4

Jammu and Kashmir 3 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jammu and Kashmir 3 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Uttar Pradesh 2

Uttar Pradesh 2

Chandigarh 1

Chandigarh 1

Ladakh 1 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ladakh 1 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Uttarakhand 1

Uttarakhand 1

With 6,987 more people testing positive for COVID-19 in a day, India's total caseload increased to 3,47,86,802, according to the data updated at 8 am.

With 6,987 more people testing positive for COVID-19 in a day, India's total caseload increased to 3,47,86,802, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll has climbed to 4,79,682 with 162 new fatalities, the data stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The death toll has climbed to 4,79,682 with 162 new fatalities, the data stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}