Home / News / India /  Omicron cases rising in India. Most cases in Maharashtra, followed by Delhi, Gujarat. State-wise tally here

Omicron cases rising in India. Most cases in Maharashtra, followed by Delhi, Gujarat. State-wise tally here

Karnataka accounts for at least 31 confirmed cases of Omicron.
1 min read . 12:22 PM IST Livemint

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases at 108, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 41, Kerala 38, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31

A total of 422 #Omicron cases were reported in 17 States/Union Territories in India so far. The number of persons recovered is 130, informed the  Union Health Ministry. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases at 108, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 41, Kerala 38, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31. Seeing the rise in Omicron cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced "precaution doses" for front-line workers and those above 60 from January 10.

Statewise status of Omicron Variant

Maharashtra 108

Delhi 79

Gujarat 43

Telangana 41

Kerala 38

Tamil Nadu 34

Karnataka 31

Rajasthan 22

West Bengal 6

Haryana 4

Odisha 4

Andhra Pradesh 4

Jammu and Kashmir 3

Uttar Pradesh 2

Chandigarh 1

Ladakh 1

Uttarakhand 1

With 6,987 more people testing positive for COVID-19 in a day, India's total caseload increased to 3,47,86,802, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll has climbed to 4,79,682 with 162 new fatalities, the data stated.

