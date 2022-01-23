This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IMA Kochi Covid task force advisor Dr Rajeev Jayadevan says the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is not like the Delta variant of Covid-19, which has a high infection as well as fatality rate
Amid the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) saying the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has reached the community transmission stage in India, IMA Kochi Covid task force advisor Dr Rajeev Jayadevan today said Omicron is no longer spreading from travellers coming from abroad and that it has spread into community.
Dr Jayadevan, however, said Omicron variant of Covid-19 is not like the Delta variant of Covid-19, which has a high infection as well as fatality rate. “Omicron has gone into a stage where it's more into community spread than only by travellers from abroad, given the rise in COVID cases...but it's unlike Delta. People recover early in case of Omicron," Dr Jayadevan told news agency ANI.
Earlier today, a report released by the INSACOG said the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has become “dominant" in multiple metros, which have seen a massive rise in daily coronavirus cases.
The INSACOG's latest bulletin was released today. It said while most Omicron cases so far have been “asymptomatic or mild", hospitalisations and ICU cases have “increased" in the current wave, and the “threat level" remains “unchanged".
The INSACOG, under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, reports genomic surveillance of SARS CoV -2 across the country through sequencing of samples from sentinel sites and also detailed state-wise district analysis for some states.
The country today reported 525 deaths and 3,33,533 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,92,37,264, the Health Ministry data released today morning showed. There are 21,87,205 active patients in the country, while the death toll has climbed to 4,89,409.
