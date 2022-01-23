Dr Jayadevan, however, said Omicron variant of Covid-19 is not like the Delta variant of Covid-19, which has a high infection as well as fatality rate. “Omicron has gone into a stage where it's more into community spread than only by travellers from abroad, given the rise in COVID cases...but it's unlike Delta. People recover early in case of Omicron," Dr Jayadevan told news agency ANI.