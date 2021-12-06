Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The new variant of COVID-19, Omicron was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new variant of COVID-19, Omicron was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.Dozens of countries have imposed travel restrictions on the southern African nations since the mutation was discovered. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.Dozens of countries have imposed travel restrictions on the southern African nations since the mutation was discovered. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The new Omicron coronavirus variant has been confirmed in more than 25 countries and their number is expected to rise, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new Omicron coronavirus variant has been confirmed in more than 25 countries and their number is expected to rise, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

List of the Omicron affected countries:

List of the Omicron affected countries:

South Africa

South Africa

Senegal {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Senegal {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Botswana

Botswana

India {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netherlands

Netherlands

Hong Kong

Hong Kong

Israel {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Belgium

Belgium

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Germany {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Germany {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Australia

Australia

Italy

Italy

Czechia {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Czechia {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Denmark

Denmark

Austria

Austria

Canada {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Canada {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sweden

Sweden

Switzerland

Switzerland

Spain {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Spain {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Portugal

Portugal

Japan

Japan

France {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

France {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ghana

Ghana

South Korea

South Korea

Nigeria {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nigeria {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brazil

Brazil

Norway

Norway

United States of America {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

United States of America {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

Ireland

Ireland

United Arab Emirates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

United Arab Emirates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The strain is turning up in a growing list of countries, including the US, UK, Germany, Australia among dozens of others. Omicron, a heavily mutated version of the coronavirus, was first reported in South Africa on November 24 and is now present in more than three dozen countries.

The strain is turning up in a growing list of countries, including the US, UK, Germany, Australia among dozens of others. Omicron, a heavily mutated version of the coronavirus, was first reported in South Africa on November 24 and is now present in more than three dozen countries.

India has also added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, including post-arrival testing for infection.

India has also added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, including post-arrival testing for infection.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Topics Coronavirus