The Omicron variant of coronavirus is a "silent killer" and it takes a long time to recover from the strain, Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana said on Wednesday.

The CJI said that he recovered in four days in the first wave but it's taking a long time in the third wave.

"It is a silent killer….I suffered in the first wave but recovered in four days, but now in this wave, it has been 25 days and I am still suffering," the CJI said.

The remark came after the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president and senior advocate Vikas Singh urged the top court to revert to a full physical hearing.

During the deliberations, Ramana said there is a jump of 15,000 Covid-19 cases now.

“It is Omicron, it is much milder," Singh said.

The SCBA president said “Your Lordship has been unlucky in that regard. But people are recovering."

The CJI then said," We will see."

Meanwhile, India logged 15,102 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,28,67,031, while the active cases declined to 1,64,522, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,12,622 with 278 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 17 consecutive days.

The active cases comprises 0.38 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.42 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 16,553 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 1.28 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded as 1.80 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,21,89,887, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 176.19 crore.

