Omicron spread: The total number of Omicron cases in Delhi has mounted to 54, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. So far, the authorities have shared details of 45 cases, but details on the remaining nine cases are awaited.

LNJP Hospital has reported 34 cases of the latest variant of the coronavirus, out of whom 17 patients have been discharged, news agency PTI reported citing sources

The tally at the largest Delhi government-run facility on Monday had stood at 24. Ten cases have been reported at Max Hospital-Saket till date, according to the report. One case has been detected at Fortis Hospital.

The city today reported 102 Covid cases, the highest since June 27.

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that 200 cases of Omicron variant have been detected across 12 states and union territories in India so far, out of whom 77 patients have recovered or migrated.

Maharashtra and Delhi have recorded 54 cases each of the Omicron variant.

Delhi's first case of the Omicron variant — a 37-year-old man from Ranchi — was detected on December 5. He has been discharged.

