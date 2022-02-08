Noting that Omicron is the dominant variant in the country presently, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that Centre has taken several measures, which include strict monitoring of international travellers, contact tracing of patients etc, to contain its spread. He further notified the current surge of COVID-19 cases in the country is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21.

"Omicron variant is the dominant variant in the country presently. The current surge of COVID-19 cases in the country is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21, 2022," he said in a written reply.

With the reporting of Omicron, a highly mutated variant of SARSCoV-2 virus and its classification as a Variant of Concern (VoC) by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Union Ministry of Health revised its 'Guidelines for international arrivals', Mandaviya said.

Steps taken to contain Omicron spread

The minister also informed that Centre has been strictly monitoring international travellers by including provisions for mandatory pre-departure and post arrival RT-PCR testing on day 8th of arrival and a mandatory home quarantine for 7 days.

Further, Centre has been providing technical guidance on managing various aspects of COVID-19 including containment and surveillance, testing, clinical management protocols, post-COVID sequel, etc.

Besides regular review meetings at the level of Union Health Minister with all relevant stakeholders including subject experts, review meetings with states and UTs through video conferencing have been conducted regularly to review preparedness and response measures to address COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

States and UTs have been advised to undertake several activities which include strict monitoring of International travellers in the community, contact tracing of positive individuals and follow up for 14 days, genome sequencing of positive samples through INSACOG Labs in a prompt manner, continued monitoring of areas where cluster of positive cases emerge and further strengthening of COVID-19 testing infrastructure.

They have been advised to ensure preparedness of health infrastructure (availability of ICU, oxygen supported beds, ventilators, etc.,) and upgrading health infrastructure under ECRP-II including in rural areas and for pediatric cases, commissioning all PSA plants, ensuring COVID-19 vaccination for the eligible population and ensuring adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour. The Union Health Ministry continues to provide support to states and UTs to enhance preparedness and response capacities against COVID-19 and other public health emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies)

