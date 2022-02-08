Noting that Omicron is the dominant variant in the country presently, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that Centre has taken several measures, which include strict monitoring of international travellers, contact tracing of patients etc, to contain its spread. He further notified the current surge of COVID-19 cases in the country is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21.

