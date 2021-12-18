Omicron COVID-19 variant might be less severe, however, the high transmissibility rate could be a worrying factor, Indian health experts pointed out as tally for the new variant breached the 100-mark in the country. They further emphasized on increasing vigilance at this moment and urged administrations to enforce strict measures if required.

Omicron multiplies at a faster rate

We have seen COVID-19 spread in India after a time lag of 3- 4 months from its spread in Western Europe, hence we need to be just as cautious as we were in the second wave, Dr G C Khilnani, Chairman Pulmonology, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, PSRI Hospital told news agency ANI.

The protection that vaccination offered against infection also declines with the passage of time. It is time we announce a policy for a booster dose for people with comorbodities, he added.

"Evidences till date have shown that the latest variant multiplies at a faster rate causing infection at a faster rate but the cases reported in India showed milder infections," he added.

Omicron: 70 times faster replication is the cause of worry

Though the severity of infection caused by this variant has been reported to be lesser as compared to its predecessor, yet the nearly 70 times faster replication is the cause of worry, asserted Dr Sheeba Marwah, Assistant Professor and COVID-19 Nodal Officer, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Vardhma in Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital.

"Having the propensity to making even the fully vaccinated its prey, we might head toward inevitable third wave," Dr Marwah told ANI.

Detected in South Africa, Omicron, the latest Covid variant which is also "highly transmissible" has now been reported in six states.

India's Omicron COVID count crossed the 100 mark on Friday after recording the highest single day rise of 24 fresh cases of the new variant. As the tally from 11 states and union territories stood at 111 exactly 15 days after the first case of the potentially more contagious COVID variant was detected in Karnataka, 20 new cases were reported from Maharashtra(8) and Delhi(12) to take their total to 40 and 22 respectively.

Telangana and Kerala recorded two more cases each to take their tally to eight and seven respectively.

(With inputs from agencies)

