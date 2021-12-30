Omicron: Five more cases detected in Odisha, tally mounts to 14

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The cases of Omicron variant have jumped to 14 in Odisha, with five more infections detected on Thursday. The state government has decided to undertake genome sequencing of all samples which test positive for Covid notwithstanding their foreign travel history, Director of Health Service (DHS) Bijay Mohapatra said as per news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The cases of Omicron variant have jumped to 14 in Odisha, with five more infections detected on Thursday. The state government has decided to undertake genome sequencing of all samples which test positive for Covid notwithstanding their foreign travel history, Director of Health Service (DHS) Bijay Mohapatra said as per news agency PTI.

Of five new cases, four persons have foreign travel history and one of them had recently visited Raipur and Hyderabad. The genome sequencing of their swab samples was done at the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) iin Bhubaneswar and tested positive for Omicron. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Of five new cases, four persons have foreign travel history and one of them had recently visited Raipur and Hyderabad. The genome sequencing of their swab samples was done at the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) iin Bhubaneswar and tested positive for Omicron. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Mohapatra said the health condition of all the newly detected Omicron cases are stable. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mohapatra said the health condition of all the newly detected Omicron cases are stable. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Odisha had reported its first Omicron case on December 21 with two foreign returnees - one from Nigeria and the other from Qatar testing positive for the variant.

Odisha had reported its first Omicron case on December 21 with two foreign returnees - one from Nigeria and the other from Qatar testing positive for the variant.

Among 14 infections include a child and a teenager — aged 11 and 15 years who had returned from Nigeria on December 23.

Among 14 infections include a child and a teenager — aged 11 and 15 years who had returned from Nigeria on December 23.

On Wednesday, a resident of Keonjhar district had tested positive for Omicron. He had returned from Dubai on December 16. Earlier on Sunday, four persons were found infected with Omicron. Three of them had come from Nigeria and another had a travel history to UAE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

On Wednesday, a resident of Keonjhar district had tested positive for Omicron. He had returned from Dubai on December 16. Earlier on Sunday, four persons were found infected with Omicron. Three of them had come from Nigeria and another had a travel history to UAE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}