Amid the rise in Omicron cases across the globe, industrialist Harsh Goenka has shared some encouraging data on the new variant of coronavirus, which was first detected in South Africa. The graph shows that Omicron cases are falling sharply in the country.

“Good news continue to come in from South Africa #Omicron. Cases falling sharply. Hospitalization is increasing, though slowly - but mostly for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated," Harsh Goenka tweeted sharing the graph.

Good news continue to come in from South Africa #Omicron. Cases falling sharply. Hospitalization is increasing, though slowly - but mostly for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/gP5ZpP2clP — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 25, 2021

The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 appears to be having a less severe impact than the earlier variants, a study in South Africa has found.

This variant was first identified by South African scientists last month and it has sparked extensive research into its impact.

"In South Africa, Omicron is behaving in a way that is less severe," said Cheryl Cohen, professor in epidemiology at the University of the Witwatersrand, who shared results of research titled 'Early Assessment of the Severity of the Omicron variant in South Africa' in an online briefing by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

Goenka had shared the encouraging data that suggested Omicron caused “very mild illness" and “fewer hospital admissions"on December 19. “Good news coming from South Africa #Omicron. Data suggests all good signs. Very mild illness, fewer hospital admissions, lesser needed oxygen and that too the non-vaccinated majority. That doesn’t mean we lessen our guards, but that we do not panic," Goenka said while sharing an article titled “Gauteng’s hospital data on Omicron now too good to ignore".

So far, India has reported a total of 415 Omicron cases, of which 115 have recovered or migrated. Maharashtra has recorded a maximum of 108 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 38, Kerala 37, Tamil Nadu 34, and Karnataka 31.

The central government will be deploying a multi-disciplinary team in 10 Indian states which have continued to report a spike in Omicron variant of coronavirus or have a slow Covid vaccination pace. According to the union health ministry, the ten states where the Centre will be sending its multi-disciplinary team are--Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Mizoram, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.