Gujarat on Wednesday reported 19 new cases of Omicron variant, taking the total tally to 97 in the state. Gujarat is among 21 states where cases of new variant have been reported so far.

Till yesterday, India had recorded 781 cases of the Omicron variant across 21 states and UTs out of which 241 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Delhi had recorded the maximum number of 238 cases followed by Maharashtra at 167, Gujarat 73, Kerala 65 and Telangana 62.

With 9,195 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases rose to 3,48,08,886, while the active cases increased to 77,002.

On Tuesday, Gujarat reported 394 new cases, its highest single-day addition since June 14 when the figure was 405. The last time the number of cases crossed 300 was on June 15, when 352 people were found infected with Covid.

Till yesterday, 8,18,422 people had been discharged post recovery, including 59 during the day. The state had 1,420 active cases, of which 16 patients were critical. O

Of the new cases, Ahmedabad city accounted for 178, followed by Surat with 52, Rajkot 35, and Vadodara 34 cases.

With agency from PTI

