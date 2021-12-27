Omicron threat: Two more cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in Haryana, the state health department informed on Monday. With fresh infections, the state's total tally has now gone up to 12.

The cases of Omicron variant, which is highly infectious, have been rising rapidly in the country and so far 19 states have reported cases of this new strain.

So far, India has detected 578 cases of Omicron variant. The highest cases have been found in Delhi (142) and Maharashtra (14).

The Haryana government on Saturday imposed a night curfew and restrictions on gatherings to contain any further spread. As per the guidelines, people eligible for vaccination but not fully vaccinated will be banned from entering shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants and grain markets, among other crowded places, from January 1.

The state reported 85 fresh Covid cases on Monday, including 61 in Gurugram alone. However, no fresh fatality due to the viral disease was reported in the state.

The total case count rose to 7,72,718 in the state, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,062. Among other districts, Faridabad and Ambala reported eight and three fresh cases respectively.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the state is 536, while 7,62,097 patients have recuperated, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate was recorded at 98.63 per cent.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.