Omicron variant has all the features in it and powerful enough to herald a coronavirus third wave in the country, a top scientist has said on Friday.

The variant has a very powerful immune escape from all the data that we are seeing, said Anurag Agrawal, Director at CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology.

Agarwal further said people with the best immunity are the people with a hybrid immunity which is the largest faction of the population.

However, earlier today, the union health ministry said that given the fast pace of vaccination and high exposure to delta variant, the severity of the disease is anticipated to be low.

"Omicron cases are increasingly being reported from countries outside of South Africa and given its characteristics, it is likely to spread to more countries including India. However, the scale and magnitude of rise in cases and most importantly the severity of disease that will be caused is still not clear. Further, given the fast pace of vaccination in India and high exposure to delta variant as evidenced by high seropositivity, the severity of the disease is anticipated to be low. However, scientific evidence is still evolving," the ministry said in a statement.

As many as 84% have received at least one dose, with more than 125 million people due for a second by the end of November, as the government pushes more to get inoculated in the face of Omicron.

The ministry told parliament its immunisation experts were weighing the need for booster doses, after many lawmakers demanded a third shot for healthcare workers and the vulnerable.

India has reported two cases of omicron variant of coronavirus, both the cases, a 66-year-old male and 46-year-old male, are from the state of Karnataka.

All primary, secondary contacts of both Omicron cases detected in Karnataka have been traced and are being tested and they are under monitoring, the government said in a briefing today.

First detected in southern Africa weeks ago, Omicron is known to have spread to over 30 countries.

The heavily mutated Omicron variant is likely to spread internationally and poses a very high risk of infection surges that could have "severe consequences" in some places, the World Health Organization (WHO) had said earlier.

Speaking on the infection rate among children, Agarwal said kids have always been at risk for infection. India's data show that children have got infected at almost same rate as adults. Children will continue to be at low risk for severe disease, but given enough number of infections, some will always develop severe disease.

The government has released a list of at-risk countries that include Hong Kong and Israel where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India.

The nations that are currently on the ‘at-risk’ list of India are – whole of Europe, UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

India has revised its guidelines for international travellers coming to India, which includes separate norms for travellers coming from at-risk countries and the rest others.

The guidelines will be effective from 1 December, Lav Agarwal, Join Secretary in Health Ministry, said at a press briefing.

For travellers coming from at-risk countries, apart from the mandatory 72-hour test before arrival, they need to take an additional RT-PCR test on arrival. If the test result is positive, he or she will be treated in line with the clinical management protocols, and the sample will be sent to related labs for genomic sequencing.

If the test report is negative, the traveller will be sent to home quarantine for seven days and will need to take an RT-PCR test on the eighth day.

