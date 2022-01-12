Omicron has a substantial “growth advantage" over Delta variant of coronavirus as per the World Health Organisation data, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said today. India has seen a significant rise in Omicron cases in the past two weeks.

Agarwal said the latest data from South Africa, UK, Canada, Denmark, however, suggests a reduced risk of hospitalisation for Omicron compared to Delta variant, which had high hospitalisation across the world.

There have been a total of 115 confirmed deaths globally due to Omicron and one death in India, said Agarwal.

As per the Centre, the emerging states of concern are are Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Gujarat.

He said there has been a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in India, with the active case tally at 9,55,319 as on January 12. However, he said the high surge in coronavirus cases has been noticed globally.

"Eight countries in Europe are reporting an increase of cases by more than 2 times in the last two weeks," said Agarwal.

The highly transmissible variant Omicron has infected 4,868 patients in India so far, of which only 1,805 people have recovered. The Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday stated that India added 1,94,720 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,60,70,510, which includes 4,868 cases of the Omicron variant.

The active cases have increased to 9,55,319, the highest in 211 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,84,655 with 442 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

