Omicron has ‘substantial growth advantage’ over Delta Covid variant, says Centre

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry says the latest data from different countries, however, shows a reduced risk of hospitalisation for Omicron compared to Delta
Omicron has a substantial “growth advantage" over Delta variant of coronavirus as per the World Health Organisation data, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said today. India has seen a significant rise in Omicron cases in the past two weeks.
Agarwal said the latest data from South Africa, UK, Canada, Denmark, however, suggests a reduced risk of hospitalisation for Omicron compared to Delta variant, which had high hospitalisation across the world.
The highly transmissible variant Omicron has infected 4,868 patients in India so far, of which only 1,805 people have recovered. The Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday stated that India added 1,94,720 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,60,70,510, which includes 4,868 cases of the Omicron variant.
The active cases have increased to 9,55,319, the highest in 211 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,84,655 with 442 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
