Amid emergence of the omicron variant and its large number of mutations, two more people have tested positive for the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, informed Vijaykumar Kharadi, Municipal Commissioner on Friday. This takes the caseload of Omicron Covid-19 variant cases in India to 25. A total of four states and Delhi have reported cases of Omicron in the country so far. These include Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Rajasthan.

The infected persons in Gujarat's Jamnagar had came in contact with a passenger who returned from Zimbabwe and had tested positive for Omicron earlier in December.

"In Jamnagar, two persons, who came in contact with an Omicron patient, tested positive for Covid-19. Their samples were sent for genome testing and the reports revealed that both of them are Omicron positive," said the Municipal Commissioner of Jamnagar civic body.

He further informed that all the three Omicron patients are asymptomatic.

Several cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been detected in the country with Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Delhi reporting new cases.

A new variant of Covid-19 was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new Covid-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.

Meanwhile, with 9,419 more people testing positive for Covid in a day, India's infection tally rose to 3,46,66,241, while the active cases increased to 94,742, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll climbed to 4,74,111 after 159 fresh fatalities were reported, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 10,000 for 13 straight days and less than 50,000 for 165 consecutive days now.

The active cases have increased to 94,742 comprising 0.27 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.36 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the Health Ministry said.

An increase of 1,009 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.73 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for the last 66 days.

The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.74 per cent. It has been below one per cent for the last 25 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,40,97,388, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.37 per cent.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.