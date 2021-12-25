The central government will be deploying a multi-disciplinary team in 10 Indian states which have continued to report a spike in Omicron variant of coronavirus or have a slow Covid vaccination pace. According to the union health ministry, the ten states where the Centre will be sending its multi-disciplinary team are--Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Mizoram, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab.

"...A decision has been taken to deploy multi-disciplinary Central teams to 10 identified States some of which are either reporting an increasing number of Omicron and COVID-19 cases or slow vaccination pace...," Union Health Ministry said in an official statement.

"Multi-disciplinary Central teams to be deployed in Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Mizoram, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab," it added.

Amid the surge in the cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Health Ministry said that 61% of the adult population is fully vaccinated, while 89% has received their first vaccine dose.

Addressing a joint press conference on the pandemic, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the cause of concern is 11 states where vaccination is less than the national average.

The 11 states are Odisha, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Puducherry, Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Manipur, Punjab, and Nagaland.

So far, India has reported a total of 415 Omicron cases, of which 115 have recovered or migrated. Maharashtra has recorded a maximum of 108 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 38, Kerala 37, Tamil Nadu 34, and Karnataka 31.

Meanwhile, a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India may peak by February 3, 2022, according to a study conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

However, the forecast is based on the assumption that India will follow the trends of rising in cases seen in many countries globally driven by the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The IIT study came even as the government said that the world is witnessing the fourth surge in coronavirus cases, and cautioned people against lowering the guard, particularly during year-end festivities.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!