Omicron in India: Centre to deploy multi-disciplinary team in 10 states

The central government will be deploying a multi-disciplinary team in 10 Indian states which have continued to report a spike in Omicron variant of coronavirus or have a slow Covid vaccination pace. According to the union health ministry, the ten states where the Centre will be sending its multi-disciplinary team are--Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Mizoram, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab.

