The caseload of Omicron Covid-19 variant is rising each day in India with Mumbai reporting two new cases on Monday. A total of four states and Delhi have reported 23 cases of Omicron in the country so far. These include Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Rajasthan.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra has reported a total of 10 cases of a new variant of coronavirus as of December 7, 9 am. Yesterday, two fully vaccinated persons, who returned from abroad last month, tested positive for the new Omicron strain of coronavirus in Mumbai. This week on Sunday, the state's Pune district reported seven cases of Omicron Covid-19 variant. The state's first omicron case was reported in Kalyan-Dombivli. A 33-year-old unvaccinated man who returned from South Africa has tested positive for the new variant of coronavirus.

Delhi

On December 5, Delhi reported its first case of Omicron man who arrived from Tanzania was found infected with Omicron admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital in the national capital.

Rajasthan

Jaipur reported nine new Covid-19 variant cases on December 7. All nine patients are asymptomatic

Karnataka

The first two cases of the Omicron variant were reported in Karnataka.

Gujarat

A 72-year-old man has been found infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Jamnagar city of Gujarat, days after he arrived in the state from Zimbabwe. The 72-year-old man had arrived in Gujarat from Zimbabwe on November 28. He tested positive for coronavirus on December 2.

The new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.

