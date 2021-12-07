Omicron in India: List of states that have reported new cases of Covid-19 so far

Maharashtra has reported a total of 10 cases of a new variant of coronavirus as of December 7, 9 am. Yesterday, two fully vaccinated persons, who returned from abroad last month, tested positive for the new Omicron strain of coronavirus in Mumbai. This week on Sunday, the state's Pune district reported seven cases of Omicron Covid-19 variant. The state's first omicron case was reported in Kalyan-Dombivli. A 33-year-old unvaccinated man who returned from South Africa has tested positive for the new variant of coronavirus.

