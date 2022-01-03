Omicron in India: These 8 states roll out Covid-related curbs. Full list here

With the rise in Omicron cases, a new wave of fear and restrictions is emerging across the country. Several states, which saw a harrowing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic , have announced a slew of restrictions to prevent the transmission of the new variant of coronavirus. A total of 1,525 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union territories so far. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 460 cases, followed by Delhi at 351, Gujarat 136, Tamil Nadu 117, and Kerala 109.

Here is a list of travel restrictions imposed by various states/UTs in India:

DELHI

The Delhi government has currently enforced a Yellow or Level 1 alert which entails restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, the opening of non-essential shops based on an odd-even basis, halved seating capacity in Metro trains, and buses among others. However, if the Covid situation persists then more curbs will be imposed in the national capital.

MAHARASHTRA

Mumbai Police has issued an order prohibiting people from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks, or similar public places between 5 pm and 5 am daily till January 15 due to a rise in Omicron cases in the financial capital. In the case of marriages, whether in enclosed or open spaces, the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 50 persons. In the case of the last rites, only 20 persons will be allowed to remain present.

WEST BENGAL

The West Bengal government has brought in stricter curbs amid the spike in Covid-19 cases in the state. The state government has ordered to shut all educational institutes from January 3. Essential services will be permitted between 10 pm and 5 am in the state. Malls and marketplaces would be allowed to remain open till 10 PM but with 50% of their capacity. Local trains will operate with 50% capacity till 7 PM. However, long-distance trains and Metro trains will operate as per their usual schedule but with half their capacities. All government and private offices will operate at 50% capacity and all administrative meetings will be conducted in virtual mode. Cinema halls and theatres can operate with 50% of seating capacity at a time and up to 10 pm. Not more than 50 people will be allowed in marriages, other social or religious gatherings. In burial services and last rites, up to 20 persons have been allowed.

Additionally, the West Bengal government has permitted flight operations from Delhi and Mumbai on Mondays and Fridays only. This restriction will come into force from January 5, 2022.

HARYANA

The state government has also shut all schools, colleges, other educational institutes. Only full-vaccinated people will be allowed to enter public transport, hotels, restaurants, malls, and grain markets. In districts with high daily cases, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula, and Sonipat, malls, and markets will close by 5 PM Cinema halls, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks and other places of leisure will remain closed in these five districts.

TELANGANA

The state has prohibited rallies, public meetings, mass gatherings (religious, cultural, and political) throughout the state.

The management of schools and educational institutions shall ensure that all staff and students wear masks and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. A fine of ₹1,000 will be imposed for not wearing of mask in public places.

TAMIL NADU

The dine-in services at restaurants, hotels and bakeries have been restricted to 50% of the capacity. All playschools and kindergarten have been shut while there will not be any direct classes for standards 1-8 till be any direct classes for standards 1-8 till January 10. Classes for standards 9-12, colleges and ITIs will be held in compliance with Standard Operating Procedures. Only 100 can attend a wedding while only 50 persons would be allowed in death-related events.

CHANDIGARH

Marriage palaces, restaurants, and other eateries will operate at half of their capacity. All activities, including boating, will remain closed at Sukhna Lake, except from 5 am till 9 am and from 6 pm to 8 pm from Monday to Saturday. Sukhna Lake will remain closed every Sunday.

GUJARAT

The state has imposed a night curfew in eight cities--Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh from 11 PM to 5 AM.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!