Omicron in India: These 8 states roll out Covid-related curbs. Full list here

The West Bengal government has brought in stricter curbs amid the spike in Covid-19 cases in the state. The state government has ordered to shut all educational institutes from January 3. Essential services will be permitted between 10 pm and 5 am in the state. Malls and marketplaces would be allowed to remain open till 10 PM but with 50% of their capacity. Local trains will operate with 50% capacity till 7 PM. However, long-distance trains and Metro trains will operate as per their usual schedule but with half their capacities. All government and private offices will operate at 50% capacity and all administrative meetings will be conducted in virtual mode. Cinema halls and theatres can operate with 50% of seating capacity at a time and up to 10 pm. Not more than 50 people will be allowed in marriages, other social or religious gatherings. In burial services and last rites, up to 20 persons have been allowed.