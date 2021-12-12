NEW DELHI : On Sunday, India reported five new cases of the coronavirus new variant Omicron . The total number of cases in the country rose up to thirty eight.

Five Omicron cases have been reported on Sunday -one each in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. The fresh surge in cases has spiked concerns globally.

The new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 was first identified in South Africa on 24 November and on 26 November, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that Omicron is a variant of concern. India's first cases of Omicron were confirmed on 2 December in Karnataka.

In India, most cases has been detected in Maharashtra.

Here are the top ten points on this big story:

-A 40-year old man from Nagpur, who recently travelled to South Africa has tested positive for the Covid-19 variant Omicron phasing the tally of Maharashtra up to 18

- Kerala also reported its first Omicron case on Sunday after a UK returnee tested positive for the new variant of coronavirus

-Andhra Pradesh reported its first case of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron on Sunday. A 34-year-old man, who recently returned from Ireland, tested positive for the new variant.

-A 20-year-old who came from Italy to visit his relatives in Chandigarh, tested positive for Omicron. After landing on 22 November, he was on home quarantine and tested positive for Covid on retesting on 1 December. A genome sequencing confirmed Omicron

- Maharashtra recorded its18th case of Omicron on Sunday. To stop the spread of the virus, prohibitory orders banning large gatherings were declared in Mumbai on 11 and 12 December

- Delhi reported its second case of Omicron on Saturday after a fully vaccinated individual with a travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa tested positive for the new variant of the coronavirus

- Last Sunday, a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania, became the first patient of Omicron in the national capital

- On 10 December two cases of Omicron was confirmed in Gujarat's Jamnagar after two contacts of the NRI who was the first Omicron case of the state tested positive and the new variant was detected

- On 6 December, four members of a family, who recently returned from South Africa, and five of their acquaintances tested positive for the latest, a more transmissible variant of the coronavirus in Rajasthan. All the nine patients who were infected with Omicron variant of coronavirus and were admitted to a hospital in Jaipur, tested negative for Covid

- On 3 December, for the first time in India two cases from Karnataka were detected through genomic surveillance

