India has detected two cases of Omicron variant of the coronavirus until now, the central government said on Thursday. Both the cases have been reported in Karnataka with the patients being two men aged 66 and 46.

Around the world, nearly 29 countries have reported 373 cases of the Omicron variant so far.

In view of this, the Centre has revised its guidelines for international travellers coming to India, effective from 1 December.

As per the new norms, passengers arriving from 'at risk' countries need to undergo an RT-PCR test on arrival.

If they are found positive, they will be treated in line with the clinical management protocols, and the sample will be sent to related labs for genomic sequencing.

If the test report is negative, the traveller will be sent to home quarantine for seven days and will need to take an RT-PCR test on the eighth day.

For travellers coming from other than at-risk countries, random samples will be taken from 2% of the travellers on arrival at the airport.

The same rules apply to travellers coming via sea or land as well. Children under five are exempted from pre and post-arrival testing. If they are symptomatic, they will be tested and treated as per SOP.

Guidelines by state governments:

Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Thursday amended its air travel rules making seven-day institutional quarantine mandatory for passengers from only three countries – South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe.

They will have to undergo an RT-PCR test immediately on arrival at the respective international airport and take a second test on the seventh day.

If the passenger tests positive for Covid in any of the tests, then they will be shifted to a hospital.

If the Covid test on the seventh day comes negative, then they will have to undergo a further seven days of home quarantine.

All arriving passengers will have to declare details of the countries visited in the last 15 days.

In the case of domestic travel, passengers will have to be fully vaccinated or compulsorily carry a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours.

Delhi

All international travellers should submit self-declaration form on the online ‘Air Suvidha’ portal (https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/apho-registration) before their scheduled travel, including details of last 14 days.

A negative RT-PCR report should also be uploaded and the test should have been conducted 72 hours prior to the journey, as per the central government guidelines.

Karnataka

The state government has said that international travellers arriving in the state will have to mandatorily undergo RT-PCR test and be in seven days home quarantine.

Those who are negative will be home quarantined for seven days. Those who are symptomatic and negative will have to undergo testing at home on the fifth day.

Those who are asymptomatic will be tested on the seventh day. If positive, they will be immediately hospitalized and treated separately.

Jammu and Kashmir

RT-PCR test of all international passengers arriving at Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar Airport would be conducted, followed by a seven-day home quarantine for those who test negative.

The passenger will then be retested on the eighth day of home quarantine or whenever they develop symptoms during the course of quarantine.

If the report of RT-PCR comes negative, they will self-monitor for one more week at strict home quarantine

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand government has announced that people arriving in the state will have to undergo mandatory tests. If positive or symptomatic, they will be quarantined for 14 days.

All Covid-19 samples will be sent to Government Medical College in Dehradun for genome sequencing.

Officials will also conduct random testing on the state's borders.

District authorities will test all healthcare and frontline workers in accordance with the latest ICMR guidelines.

