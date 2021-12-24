Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital in Kolkata , West Bengal , on Friday evening informed that a 27-year old who had returned from Ireland has tested positive for the new Coronavirus variant Omicron.

Doctors have informed that the patient's condition is stable.

This takes up the tally for the new variant to three in the state.

Dr Rupali Basu, MD and CEO, Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital said, “A 27-year old man who returned from Ireland was admitted to the hospital on Dec 21. We're intimated by the health dept today the patient has tested positive for Omicron variant. The patient is stable."

A 7-year old and 69-year old had earlier tested positive for the new variant.

The 69-year-old Nigeria returnee tested positive for Covid-19 in West Bengal on 13 December. He had symptoms of Covid-19 following which his sample was tested the next day and he was admitted to a private hospital in south Kolkata.

The 7-year old boy, was the first person from West Bengal to have tested positive for the variant on 15 December. He had recently returned to the state from Abu Dhabi via Hyderabad. On being tested positive for Omicron, he was admitted to the Malda Medical College and Hospital along with his family.

He has been discharged later after the boy and his family tested negative for the new variant.

