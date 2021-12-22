Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog, today said the government is closely "watching" any changes in the pattern of emerging Covid-19 cases in the country. He reiterated the Centre's stand that the need and timing to administer a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine will be based on "scientific decision". The top government health official said Covid-19 symptoms are always mild in the initial stages.

"Health Minister has said in the parliament, the need, the timing, and the nature of boosting if any will be based on the scientific decision, thinking. Covid always comes with mild symptoms in the initial stages. We're watching any change in the pattern of the presentation of the emerging cases very carefully," Niti Aayog Member-Health Dr VK Paul told news agency ANI.

Earlier today, AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria said people must do two key things to protect themselves from this new variant of coronavirus. While stating that Omicron is "more transmissible variant", Guleria said people should complete their vaccination and follow the rules laid down by the ministry of health for following Covid appropriate behaviour.

To take a closer look at the Covid situation across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meet on December 23 i.e. tomorrow. India's Omicron tally has surged to 213 on Wednesday, with Delhi and Maharashtra recording the highest total cases at 57 and 54, respectively. Of the total 213 patients, 90 have been discharged after recovery, the Union Health Ministry's latest data shows.

