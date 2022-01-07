The tally of coronavirus variant Omicron has breached the 3,000 mark today. The variant of concern that was first detected in South Africa has now spread to 27 states in the country. Maharashtra has the highest Omicron count with 876 cases, followed by Delhi with 465 cases.

The next three worst-affected states are Karnataka which has 333 cases followed by Rajasthan that has 291 cases and Kerala 284 cases. Out of the total Omicron cases reported so far, 1,199 people have recovered or migrated.

Omicron: State-wise tally

Gujarat-204

Tamil Nadu-121

Telangana -107

Karnataka 64

Haryana 114

West Bengal- 27

Madhya Pradesh 9

Odisha- 60

Andhra Pradesh-28

Assam- 9

Uttarakhand 8

Meghalaya- 4

Chandigarh 3

Jammu and Kashmir 3

Andaman & Nicobar Islands- 3

Puducherry-3

Uttar Pradesh-31

Goa- 19

Himachal Pradesh 1

Ladakh 1

Manipur 1

Chattisgarh- 1

Punjab-2

The daily rise in coronavirus infections was recorded above one lakh after 214 days, taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,52,26,386.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23

The 302 new fatalities include 221 from Kerala and 19 from West Bengal.

A total of 4,83,178 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,41,594 from Maharashtra, 49,116 from Kerala,38,358 from Karnataka, 36,825 from Tamil Nadu, 25,127 from Delhi, 22,917 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,846 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

