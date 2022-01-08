The tally of coronavirus variant Omicron has reached the 3,071 mark today. The variant of concern that was first detected in South Africa has now spread to 27 states in the country. Maharashtra has the highest Omicron count with 876 cases, followed by Delhi with 513 cases.

The next three worst-affected states are Karnataka which has 333 cases followed by Rajasthan that has 291 cases and Kerala 284 cases. Out of the total Omicron cases reported so far, 1,203 people have recovered or migrated.

Omicron: State-wise tally:

Gujarat-204

Tamil Nadu-121

Telangana -123

Haryana 114

West Bengal- 27

Madhya Pradesh 9

Odisha- 60

Andhra Pradesh-28

Assam- 9

Uttarakhand 8

Meghalaya- 4

Chandigarh 3

Jammu and Kashmir- 3

Andaman & Nicobar Islands- 3

Puducherry-2

Uttar Pradesh-31

Goa- 19

Himachal Pradesh-1

Ladakh- 1

Chattisgarh-1

Manipur- 1

Punjab-2

A total of 1,41,986 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day, the highest in around 222 days. The active Covid cases have increased to 4,72,169, the highest in around 187 days, according to the data.

The death toll has climbed to 4,83,463 with 285 fresh fatalities, it stated.

A total of 1,52,734 new infections were reported on May 31 last year.

The active Covid cases have increased to 4,72,169, comprising 1.34 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 97.30 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 1,00,806 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

