Indian Navy has issued directions in light of the emergence of Omicron variant of Covid-19 and has decided to ramp up the bed capacity at hospitals and issued directions for following Covid-19 protocols.

Vice-Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, the Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, said that “We have recently issued a pan-Navy diktat that Omicron is a variant of concern, and have laid down certain provisions that we are going to follow within the Navy, which includes all the parameters of the COVID protocol and compliance of the state government directives, and maintain a clear and distinct COVID-19 hygiene and system," Singh told reporters.

The Navy has ramped up the bed capacity at its hospitals and has also prepared places for quarantine, he said. “We look forward to interacting with the state government. If they need any help, we will be able to provide it and we are more than willing to walk that extra mile," the Vice-Admiral said. The aim is to save lives irrespective to whom they belong, he added.

Meanwhile, in an another related development, The Indian Navy "is in all readiness" to deliver a credible and cohesive response whenever and wherever called for, Naval Officer-In-Charge (NOIC), West Bengal, Commodore Rituraj Sahu, said here on Friday. He also said that the Indian Navy has grown many fold in capacity and capability in all three dimensions of surface ships, naval aviation and undersea domains. "Indian Navy is in all readiness to respond to any threat from the sea. It will able to deliver a credible and cohesive response whenever called for," Sahu said here Asked about China reportedly increasing its presence in the Indian Ocean, the NOIC, on the eve of 50th Navy Day celebrations, said India is very well located geographically in this region.

