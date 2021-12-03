Meanwhile, in an another related development, The Indian Navy "is in all readiness" to deliver a credible and cohesive response whenever and wherever called for, Naval Officer-In-Charge (NOIC), West Bengal, Commodore Rituraj Sahu, said here on Friday. He also said that the Indian Navy has grown many fold in capacity and capability in all three dimensions of surface ships, naval aviation and undersea domains. "Indian Navy is in all readiness to respond to any threat from the sea. It will able to deliver a credible and cohesive response whenever called for," Sahu said here Asked about China reportedly increasing its presence in the Indian Ocean, the NOIC, on the eve of 50th Navy Day celebrations, said India is very well located geographically in this region.