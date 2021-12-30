MUMBAI : An Omicron infection creates better neutralizing antibodies against the older Delta variant of covid-19, raising hopes of super immunity, a non-peer-reviewed study by South Africa-based Sigal Group has shown.

Sigal Group was the same organization that isolated the Omicron strain and assessed its severity. In this new study, the researchers recruited vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals who were infected during the Omicron wave in South Africa and measured the antibody response post-infection.

The study revealed that not only were there neutralizing antibody responses to Omicron, but neutralizing antibodies to the Delta variant jumped fourfold. This means individuals who were infected with Omicron had lower chances of getting re-infected by the Delta variant.

“If, as it currently looks like from the South African experience, Omicron is less pathogenic, then this will help push Delta out, as it should decrease the likelihood that someone infected with Omicron will get re-infected with Delta. If that’s true, then the disruption Covid-19 has caused in our lives may become less," said Dr. Alex Sigal, founder Sigal Group in a series of tweets.

An email sent to Sigal’s office regarding the impact of this finding on new vaccines remained unanswered.

In an infectious disease, the ability of one variant to provide immunity against another is not uncommon. However, in the case of covid, Delta did not cross-neutralize the Beta variant and vice versa. In the case of Omicron, researchers are trying to find whether the enhanced antibody response was because of vaccination or prior infection.

“Participants in this study have likely been previously infected, and more than half were vaccinated. Therefore, it is unclear if what we observe is effective cross-neutralization of the Delta virus by Omicron elicited antibodies or activation of antibody immunity from previous infection and/or vaccination," the researchers wrote.

The small sample size of 15 participants also makes it difficult to conclude whether the Omicron infection indeed might help in generating better immunity against Delta, which still remains one of the toughest strains of the SARS-CoV-2 lineage. The indication from the Omicron wave in countries such as the UK suggests that though infections are rising, they are not leading to severe disease.

“This is a lab study, so while promising, it is real-world data that will tell us about protection, and we do not have that yet," said Gagandeep Kang, professor CMC Vellore.

“What we should do based on this study, is design effectiveness studies that will allow us to answer that question—of whether the Omicron infection could provide lasting immunity against Delta."

