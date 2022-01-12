'Omicron is dangerous': WHO chief's warning amid global surge

As per Reuters' COVID-19 global tracker, COVID-19 infections are still rising in 126 countries. So far, 312,444,000 infections have been reported and 5,851,000 have died due to the virus globally. Countries like the US, France and Italy top the chart with most daily Covid-19 cases at 746,725 and 265,837 and 172,559, respectively. All these nations have reported high infection rate due to the Omicron spread despite having vaccinated a sizable population.

